Pakistan Offers Technical Support To Azerbaijan Within COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov has met withCoordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on climate change &environmental coordination Romina Khurshid Alam to discuss upcomingUN led global climate summit COP29, which is set to take place inAzerbaijan this November.

During the meeting, the sides vowed to maintain closecollaboration for pre-COP and post-COP arrangements alongside thecommitment to raise same voice and stance during the globalsummit.

Pakistan offered Azerbaijan all the technical expertise, whichthey required regarding the COP29.

The Azerbaijani ambassador expressed gratitude for the offer,noting that Azerbaijan highly appreciates its relations withPakistan.

The parties reiterated for consistent engagements, people topeople exchange for enhancing business and trade and sustainabledevelopment.