Russian Attacks Damage 86% Of Educational Institutions In Kherson Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy attacks have damaged 86% of educational institutions in the Kherson community. Before Russia's full-scale invasion, there were 151 educational institutions in the community.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"At the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 151 institutions of secondary, preschool, out-of-school and vocational education were operating in the Kherson city territorial community. Currently, the enemy has damaged 86% of them," Mrochko said.
According to him, two schools and two kindergartens were destroyed in the community, while 26 educational institutions sustained significant damage. Read also:
Russians shell Kizomys in Kherson
region again, one injured
As of today, 130 educational institutions in the Kherson city territorial community have been damaged by shelling in almost a year and a half after the liberation, including 59 gymnasiums and schools, 71 kindergartens, 9 vocational education institutions, and 10 out-of-school educational institutions.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of February 2024, every seventh school in Ukraine was damaged and nearly 400 educational institutions were destroyed during the war.
MENAFN30042024000193011044ID1108159165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.