Russian Attacks Damage 86% Of Educational Institutions In Kherson Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy attacks have damaged 86% of educational institutions in the Kherson community. Before Russia's full-scale invasion, there were 151 educational institutions in the community.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 151 institutions of secondary, preschool, out-of-school and vocational education were operating in the Kherson city territorial community. Currently, the enemy has damaged 86% of them," Mrochko said.

According to him, two schools and two kindergartens were destroyed in the community, while 26 educational institutions sustained significant damage.

As of today, 130 educational institutions in the Kherson city territorial community have been damaged by shelling in almost a year and a half after the liberation, including 59 gymnasiums and schools, 71 kindergartens, 9 vocational education institutions, and 10 out-of-school educational institutions.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of February 2024, every seventh school in Ukraine was damaged and nearly 400 educational institutions were destroyed during the war.