UAE, Costa Rica ink comprehensive economic partnership deal to improve trade, investment

(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and Rodrigo Chavez Robles, the President of the Republic of Costa Rica, participated in a historic event via video communication technology: the signing ceremony of a "comprehensive economic partnership agreement" between their respective nations. The agreement signals the dawn of a new era of cooperation aimed at bolstering trade flows and fostering ambitious investment opportunities across priority sectors for both countries.



The momentous agreement was formally signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Manuel Tovar, Costa Rica's Minister of Foreign Trade. Through this agreement, both parties aim to forge stronger ties and unlock the full potential of their economic partnership.



In his address during the signing ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE's unwavering commitment to building bridges of effective and fruitful cooperation with nations worldwide. He emphasized the significance of stimulating trade and investment exchanges as key drivers of economic growth and prosperity, not only for the UAE and Costa Rica but also for the global community at large. The UAE firmly believes that constructive international cooperation is essential for achieving sustainable economic development, which, in turn, contributes to fostering stability, peace, and improving the quality of life for people around the world.



The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic and economic relations between the UAE and Costa Rica. It reflects a shared commitment to harnessing the power of collaboration to create mutually beneficial opportunities for growth and prosperity. As both nations embark on this journey of enhanced cooperation, they are poised to reap the rewards of expanded trade and investment, paving the way for a brighter future for their citizens and the global economy.

