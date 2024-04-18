Italy commits financial aid to Tunisia with focus on economic collaboration, migration management

(MENAFN) In a bid to bolster economic ties with African nations and address the challenge of illegal immigration, Italy has announced plans to provide Tunisia with significant financial assistance. The office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed on Wednesday that Italy will extend cash government financing and a credit facility totaling 105 million euros (USD111.7 million) to Tunisia. This initiative reflects Rome's commitment to fostering economic development and stability in the region while curbing irregular migration flows to Europe.



Following a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied, Prime Minister Meloni emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between Italy and Tunisia, particularly in the energy sector. The collaboration aims to bolster energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, underscoring the mutual benefits of sustained economic engagement.



As part of the agreements, Italy will provide Tunisia with cash government financing totaling 50 million euros, earmarked for initiatives aimed at promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy ventures. Additionally, a separate credit facility worth 55 million euros will be allocated to support small and medium-sized Tunisian enterprises, fostering economic growth and job creation in the country.



Prime Minister Meloni also expressed Italy's commitment to managing immigration more effectively, building on a previous agreement that allowed approximately 12,000 skilled Tunisian workers to enter Italy over a three-year period. Recognizing the potential for organized migration to contribute positively to both economies, Meloni emphasized Italy's readiness to further facilitate legal immigration channels.



The recent data from the Italian Ministry of the Interior highlights the ongoing challenges posed by irregular migration. Despite a decrease in arrivals compared to the same period last year, Italy remains vigilant in managing migration flows and addressing the underlying factors driving migration from Tunisia and other countries.



Italy's financial support to Tunisia underscores its broader strategy of fostering economic cooperation, promoting sustainable development, and managing migration in collaboration with its African partners. As both countries navigate shared challenges and opportunities, the pledge of financial assistance signals a renewed commitment to partnership and mutual prosperity.

