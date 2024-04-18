Afghan Robbed Of Cash, Gunned Down In Jamrud

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): An Afghan citizen has been gunned down before being robbed of cash in the Jamrud area of Khyber district.

Identified as Patang, the Afghan was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists, who also snatched Rs9 lakh from him, in Shahkas village on Wednesday.

The victim's cousin informed local police that Patang had sold his truck and was returning home when the attackers opened fire on him. The man was killed on the spot.

The attackers decamped with the money, police said, adding they had registered a case against unidentified gunmen and initiated an investigation into the incident.

mud

Visits: 16