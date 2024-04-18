UNRWA Commissioner-General: Famine Tightens Grip Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commissioner-General of the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini warned that a man-made famine is "tightening its grip" across the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of obstructing aid deliveries and seeking to liquidate UNRWA's activities in the Strip.

"Today, an insidious campaign to end UNRWA's operations is underway, with serious implications for international peace and security", Lazzarini said, adding "In the north, infants and young children have begun to die of malnutrition and dehydration. Across the border, food and clean water wait. But UNRWA is denied permission to deliver this aid and save lives."

The agency provides aid, education and health services to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

MENAFN18042024000067011011ID1108109510