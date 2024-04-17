Jordanian Expats In Qatar Send Home JD88.6 Million In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The value of remittances by Jordanian expatriates in Qatar during the first quarter of 2024 reached approximately JD88.6 million.

Officials and employees from various exchange companies and money transfer institutions in Doha reported a 4.1 per cent annual growth in remittances from Jordanian expatriates during the first three months of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023 when remittances were approximately JD85 million, and significantly higher than the JD78 million recorded in 2022.

They also noted that the consistent growth of financial remittances from Jordanian workers in Qatar is a reflection of the increasing number of Jordanians working in Qatar over the past few years, which currently stands at approximately 75,000.

Jordanians work primarily in the education and health sectors in Qatar.

A Qatari grant was approved a few years ago to provide 20,000 job opportunities for Jordanian youth. This grant was to be implemented in two stages, with each stage providing 10,000 jobs.



By the end of 2022, the first stage of this grant had been partially implemented, successfully providing about 10,000 jobs for Jordanians in the Qatari labour market.





