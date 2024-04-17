Techmediabreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Announces Agreements To Add Charging Terminal Access For Users Of Growing Da Ge App

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile services and data company, through its contractually controlled entity, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd., is facilitating the expanded use of the Da Ge app. According to the announcement, the company is entering into arrangements with certain electric vehicle (“EV”) charging station providers in China that will allow owners of electric vehicles who have subscribed to the Da Ge app to locate and charge their cars. The arrangements are with Jiangsu YKC and Shanghai Anyo Charging Technology Co. Ltd, which operates more than 400,000 charging terminals for electric vehicles. According to the announcement, the Da Ge app will integrate with both Jiangsu YKC and Anyo Charging apps, allowing Da Ge users to access direct connections at these terminals; the agreement should provide Da Ge access to the growing Chinese EV market. FingerMotion launched the Da Ge app earlier this year. The app, which currently has 650,000 subscribers, is designed to connect subscribers with independent service stations providing car washing, fine car detailing, paint protective films, color changing and maintenance; so far 20,000 car-care service stations have been onboarded with the app with increased numbers projected by the end of the year.“We are excited to collaborate with both Jiangsu YKC and Anyo Charging and believe this will be a very positive mutually beneficial arrangement,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release.“This is a big step in further monetizing our Da Ge app and giving our subscribers a product that really facilitates the use of electric charging stations in major cities across China. . . . Future Da Ge product offerings may include the company's Top Up and Recharge service, car accessories, and possibly health and auto insurance, which could double our total subscriber numbers by FY 2026.”

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit

