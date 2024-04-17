Chinesenewsbreaks Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) Paving Way For Safer, More Efficient Autonomous Vehicles In Japan

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) , an innovator in automotive vision solutions, today announced its receipt of a notice of allowance from the Japan Patent Office for its patent application, number 2020-557022, for the company's“multi-spectral vehicular system for providing pre-collision alerts.” The patented technology combines data from pairs of stereoscopic infrared sensors and stereoscopic visible-light sensors through an advanced fusion module that enables precise obstacle detection and distance estimation.“We believe that the patent approval in Japan is a significant advancement for Foresight, paving the way for safer and more efficient autonomous vehicles in a country known for its automotive innovation,” the company stated in the press release.“Moreover, the approval of the patent emphasizes the enhanced value of technology for reliable obstacle detection under adverse weather conditions. This gives it a competitive edge over other sensors that struggle to perform in challenging environmental conditions.”

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (“3D”) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit

