PM: Qatar Reconsiders Its Role As Mediator In Gaza Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 17 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani warned Wednesday that his country is re-evaluating its role as a mediator in talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and mutual release of hostages.

In a joint news conference with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Sheikh Mohammad reiterated Qatar's rejection of criticism to its role in the Hamas-Israel indirect talks.

"Negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners and hostages are at a sensitive and critical stage, and that the State of Qatar has been working since day one of the war to stop it and release the hostages," he said.

He regretted that Qatar has seen the misuse of its mediation by some politicians who criticized it for narrow political interests, adding that this in turn has necessitated a comprehensive re-evaluation by Qatar of its role.

He stated that Qatar engaged in the mediation process out of humanitarian, national, and patriotic considerations to protect the Palestinian brethren.

He, however, lamented the political exploitation by some politicians with narrow interests, marketing their electoral campaigns through the defamation of Qatar's role.

The Qatari minister affirmed that it was unacceptable and damaging for such statements to be made behind closed doors and publicly as they do not contribute positively to the success of the mediation efforts.

He stressed Qatar's commitment to its role on humanitarian grounds, but noted that there are limitations to this role and the impact it can make, noting that Qatar will take the appropriate decision at the right time regarding this.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the meeting with the Turkish foreign minister tackled strategic partnership and bilateral relations between the two countries, confirming that this visit is part of continuous coordination between the two sides on regional and international issues, as it comes amidst escalating tensions and sensitive conditions in the region.

He pointed out that the visit provided an opportunity for detailed consultations on regional escalation, emphasizing the need for parties to resort to de-escalation, reason, dialogue, and logical resolution of issues rather than resorting to the language of arms and violence.

He said that Qatar has conducted intensive communications recently with all parties to try to contain the escalation, noting that coordination between Qatar and Turkiye is ongoing and continuous, expressing appreciation for the stances of of Turkiye, especially in supporting the Palestinian brothers.

He unveiled that he discussed with the Turkish Minister Fidan the latest developments of the war in Gaza, the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, and the ongoing Israeli actions and assaults against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a resolute stance against the escalating violence perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army targeting the Palestinian people, Sheikh Mohammed has called upon the international community to fulfill its obligations and intervene decisively to quell the aggression.

The Qatari premier underscored the persistent urgency of addressing the Palestinian plight, emphasizing the imperative of a just and comprehensive solution. He reiterated the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its rightful capital, in accordance with international resolutions.

Reflecting on Qatar's mediation efforts, Sheikh Mohammad acknowledged the significant challenges encountered in bridging the gap between conflicting parties.

He highlighted Qatar's close partnership with the United States and Egypt in formulating constructive proposals, while emphasizing the inherent limitations of the mediator's role.

Responding to journalists' questions regarding the recent escalation, he disclosed ongoing diplomatic dialogue with both Iran and the United States, underscoring Qatar's proactive engagement prior to the outbreak of hostilities.

He reiterated Qatar's persistent warnings about the destabilizing impact of the conflict on the wider region.

Tensions are rising after the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus and the subsequent loss of Iranian officials, Sheikh Mohammed said calling on all parties involved to exercise restraint and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

Addressing the alarming developments, he emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation, highlighting that, thus far, statements from both sides suggest a reluctance to escalate the conflict further.

For his part, the Turkish minister affirmed his country's support for the State of Qatar's massive efforts to achieve a ceasefire and bring peace to the Gaza Strip.

Fidan stressed Turkiye's unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders, and its contribution to achieve peace and make the Palestinian people access to their rights.

He added that the recent events in the region reinforce the importance of achieving unity among Palestinians and reaching just and lasting peace.

He added that there is a joint coordination mechanism between the State of Qatar and Turkiye on the Palestinian cause at the political and institutional levels, especially with regard to ceasefire efforts, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and achieving stability in the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that his current visit to the State of Qatar represented an opportunity to evaluate the joint future steps to support the Palestinian cause and heal the wounds of the Palestinian people, warning that the continuation of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip poses great risks that may lead to a regional conflict in the region.

The recent escalation witnessed in the region proved that there was a possibility for a regional war, he added.

The Turkish minister stressed the need for Israel to implement the UN Security Council resolution regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, take the temporary measures approved by the International Court of Justice, achieve an urgent ceasefire and bring in humanitarian aid, in preparation for work on implementing the steps aimed at a two-state solution.

On the Qatari-Turkish relations, Fidan said that relations between the two countries have reached a high level during the past years, noting the institutional development of Qatari and Turkish relations.

There is a strategic goal for both sides to have the volume of trade exchange reach USD 5 billion, he said, highlighting that the current visit tackled the possibility of further increasing joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of investment, tourism and energy.

He pointed out that the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye ratified last February the trade and economic partnership agreement between Turkiye and Qatar, explaining that this would accelerate the achievement of goals in economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen commercial and institutional relations with Qatar and the GCC countries. (end)

