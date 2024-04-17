Aid To Ukraine, Israel And Taiwan: Biden Supports House Bills

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed strong support for a package of aid bills for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which have been presented in the House of Representatives.

He said this in a statement published on the website of the White House, Ukrinform reports.

"I strongly support this package to get critical support to Israel and Ukraine, provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Israel is facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine is facing continued bombardment from Russia that has intensified dramatically in the last month," Biden said.

House Republicans unveil aid bills for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

He also urged the House of Representatives and the Senate to pass the bills this week.

"The House must pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow. I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won't let Iran or Russia succeed," Biden said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that the vote on aid bills, including one on aid to Ukraine, would take place this Saturday, April 20.