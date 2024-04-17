Kuwait, Boeing Co-Launch Technical Entrepreneurship Complex

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affair and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Dawod Marafi said Wednesday that Kuwait technical complex for entrepreneurship will build the capacity of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs in the technological and technical areas.

The minister praised the partnership between the state ministry of youth affairs and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), on one hand, and Boeing on the other.

He made the press remarks while attending the signing ceremony of a partnership agreement between the Youth Public Authority and Boeing to launch the complex in Mubarak Al-Abdullah neighborhood on Wednesday.

YPA was represented by its acting director general Mosaed Al-Keribani and managing director of Boeing Kuwait Mosaed Al-Hauli.

The complex will provide Kuwaiti youth with digital systems, labs, programs and innovative solutions that will create suitable environment for the projects of entrepreneurs, Marafi pointed out.

The planned specialized programs, including the Aerospace Xelerated (AX), will help transfer technology and experience to the Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, he said, noting that the programs focus on fostering the skills of entrepreneurs and the emerging companies.

The programs also include a package of workshops to improve the technical skills of entrepreneurs.

Today's agreement will be followed by another one on building of the headquarters of the complex which is scheduled to go operational later this year, the minister added. (end)

