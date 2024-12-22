Thousands Protest In Serbian Capital Over Fatal Train Station Accident

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Belgrade: Thousands protested Sunday in Serbia's capital Belgrade to demand that leaders take responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people last month.

For over seven weeks, the Serbian has been under pressure from nation-wide demonstrations following the deaths in the northern city of Novi Sad, with many accusing authorities of and inadequate oversight.

Sunday's protest organized by university students started with 15-minutes of silence as tribute to the 15 in the incident.

The demonstration occupied Slavija square, a key roundabout, snarling traffic in the city centre.

"The state is children's property" and "Protests are exams" read some of the banners of the demonstrators who have demanded that the prime minister and the Novi Sad mayor resign, and that those found responsible be prosecuted.

Farmers, actors and other citizens from across Serbia have come to support the students.

Students have also called for legal proceedings to be dropped against demonstrators, and for the prosecution of assailants who have attacked the protesters.

In a bid to dilute the anger and calm the protests, the authorities over the past weeks have promised various subsidies for young people.

On Friday, the government announced plans to close schools early for winter holidays.

Students continued to protest, saying their demands have only been partially met.

Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, were killed on November 1 when the roof collapsed after major renovation works on the station.

A 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.