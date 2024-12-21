Is All We Imagine As Light Available On OTT? Where To Stream Payal Kapadia's Cannes Winner?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, is a critically acclaimed Indo-French co-production that won the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Festival. The film explores the emotional journeys of two women, Prabha, a troubled nurse, and Anu, her young roommate, as they embark on a journey to confront their desires and personal challenges. The film has garnered international recognition and has been widely celebrated for its compelling storytelling and emotional depth.

Current distribution and theatrical release

All We Imagine As Light premiered theatrically in India on November 22, 2024. In North America, Janus Films and distribution partner Sideshow acquired the rights to the film on May 20, 2024. The film debuted in New York and Los Angeles on November 15, 2024, with plans for a nationwide release in the coming months.

Streaming availability: Where to watch

Currently, All We Imagine As Light is not available for online streaming on any OTT platform . After its theatrical run, the film is expected to make its debut on popular streaming platforms, though specific platforms have not yet been confirmed. The availability of the film on OTT will depend on the distribution deals made after its theater release.

Anticipated OTT release

Fans of the film and international cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the announcement of its streaming availability. The timing of the release on these platforms will likely be influenced by its theatrical success and distribution agreements.

Overview of the film

All We Imagine as Light is the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who unexpectedly receives a gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate yearning for intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town becomes a pivotal moment where they confront their deepest desires and emotions.