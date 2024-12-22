German Police Probe Market Attack Security And Warnings
Date
12/22/2024 3:09:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
German authorities are facing questions about security and what
they knew about the suspect accused of using an access lane for
emergency vehicles to drive into a Christmas market in Magdeburg,
killing five people and injuring more than 200,
Azernews reports via BBC.
On a visit on Saturday, politicians were heckled by members of
the public, some seemingly outraged by what was criticised as a
security lapse.
German authorities have defended the market's layout and
security.
Authorities are also fielding questions after reports they were
warned last year about the suspect, with police saying they had
evaluated whether the suspect might be a threat a year ago.
The suspect has been ordered into pre-trial detention on counts
of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm.
Usually at this time of the year, German city centres are full
of shoppers and revellers drinking mulled wine, but this year the
mood is very different.
The main Christmas market is cordoned off by tape and surrounded
by police vans as armed officers patrol the shops and malls
nearby.
There is sadness in the air in Magdeburg, as well as bafflement
and anger, as people ask how could this have happened.
MENAFN22122024000195011045ID1109021819
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.