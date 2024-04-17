Habib Rahman Hekmatyar: Taliban Closes Barya TV Over Ideological Differences

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The son of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar says that the Taliban shut down Barya TV station, affiliated with the Hezb-e- Islami on Tuesday.

The Taliban did not approve of its programming despite Barya being“religious and Islamic” in its broadcasts.

The Taliban's Media Violations Commission announced on Tuesday that the broadcast of programs on“Noor” and“Barya” TV stations has been temporarily suspended due to their failure to adhere to“national and Islamic principles and values.”

Noor TV is led by Salahuddin Rabbani, the leader of the Jamiat Islami Party, founded in Kabul on August 18, 2007. Barya TV also started operating five years ago in 2019 in Kabul, affiliated with the Hezb-e-Islami Party under the leadership of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, usually broadcasting his speeches and the party's news.

Recently, critical remarks by Hekmatyar regarding the Taliban were aired on this television station, which received coverage in the media and on social networks.

Habibur Rahman Hekmatyar reacted to the Taliban's decision on Tuesday. He wrote on his social media platform X that the Taliban disagreed with the content of Barya's“religious and Islamic” broadcasts because it raised different values from those of the Taliban.

He stated that“interpretation and reading” of religion, which, according to him, is accompanied by“superstitions.” Hekmatyar's son wrote that their interpretation of religion supports“consultation, rights, education, and knowledge.”

He also added,“Religion regards the ruler as a servant and accountable to the people; religion says the ruler must be openly among the people, religion regards the treasury as being accountable to the people.” He added that the television affiliated with this party considered“religious and national values” rather than Taliban values.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, half of the media outlets have ceased their activities due to suspension, leading to thousands of journalists becoming unemployed or leaving the country.

According to NIA and other supporting journalists organizations reports, over 90% of female journalists have lost their jobs or been dismissed due to the Taliban's harsh oppressive policies, and over half of them have left the country.

According to reports, the Taliban have detained dozens of journalists over the past three years and imposed extensive restrictions on the free operation of the media.

