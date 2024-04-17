Death Toll From Missile Attack On Chernihiv Rises To 17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chernihiv, the death toll from a Russian missile attack has risen to 17. Sixty people have been injured.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram.

"Chernihiv. According to updated information, 17 people were killed, including two people who died in the hospital. In addition, 60 people, including three children, were injured,” the statement reads.

Search and rescue operations continue. Fifty-eight people were provided with psychological assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of April 17, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles. Earlier it was reported about 16 dead and 61 injured.

Photo: SES