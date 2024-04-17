Luxembourg To Host EU-GCC High-Level Forum On 22 April

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 17 (KUNA) -- The EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation will take place on 22 April in the European Convention Centre in Luxemburg.

The Forum will be chaired by the High Representative Josep Borrell, with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as rotating presidency of the GCC and GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, the European Council said in a press statement.

The Forum will gather EU Foreign Ministers and their counterparts from the GCC Member States, and the EU Special Representative for the Gulf region, it said.

Building upon the EU joint communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf and the related Council conclusions of 20 June 2022, the High Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation will offer and occasion to enhance the political dialogue between the EU, the GCC and their member states, and to further strengthen coordination on issues related to regional and global stability and security, it added. (end)

