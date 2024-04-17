Knights Of Change Launches Nationwide Blood Donation Campaign For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Fursan Al Taghyeer (in English 'Knights of Change') on Wednesday launched a nationwide blood donation campaign for Palestine and Gaza in 22 locations in various governorates of the Kingdom.

During the launch ceremony, Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi underscored Jordan's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, highlighting that this campaign is one among several initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom to extend support to Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The campaign, coordinated with the Ministry of Health and the National Blood Bank, involves blood banks, government hospitals, Jordanian universities, political parties, youth organisations, charities, and civil society institutions.

Issam Masaeed, president and founder of the Knights of Change, urged employees of Jordanian universities, political parties, youth organisations, charities, and civil society institutions across the Kingdom to visit the designated hospitals and blood banks listed on the Knights of Change team's official Facebook page and contact the association's representatives to facilitate their blood donations.







