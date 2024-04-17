Safadi, EU's Borrell Discuss War On Gaza, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday expressed their urgent call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in Gaza and the critical need to end the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the strip.

Safadi and Borrell also underscored the necessity for unified efforts to stop the dangerous escalation in the region, warning of the grave repercussions if a ceasefire is not achieved promptly, the Jordan News Agency, reported.

Both diplomats also stressed the importance of sustained joint efforts to cease hostilities, ensure the delivery of aid, and initiate a genuine movement towards the implementation of the two-state solution.

Safadi also said that Jordan would not permit its territory to be used as a battleground, affirming that the Kingdom would respond decisively to any threats to its security, the safety of its citizens, and violations of its airspace, irrespective of whether the source of the threat is Israel or Iran.

Safadi also highlighted the need to prevent the Israeli prime minister from escalating tensions with Iran, which could distract from the ongoing catastrophe in Gaza and potentially draw the West into a regional conflict with Iran to serve its own agenda.

Borrell expressed his support for Jordan's stance, recognising it as a fundamental pillar of the region's security and stability. He also emphasised the European Union's backing of Jordan's efforts to stop the war in Gaza, ensure the adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the strip, and de-escalate tensions in the region.

The discussion also included preparations for the upcoming Jordan-European Partnership meetings.



