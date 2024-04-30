Chhattisgarh: 9 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Bastar Arms And Ammunition Recovered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least nine Maoist insurgents, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in forests bordering Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. This is the second major encounter in the area in a fortnight exchange of fire occurred along the borders of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. State's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the bodies of over nine Naxalites, including women, have been recovered from the spot said that a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site, stating that“our jawans are safe”, newswire ANI reported. An AK-47 rifle was also seized from the spot the exchange of fire has stopped, the search operation is still underway in the area this month, 29 Maoists were killed in an encounter in Kanker district to police, a total of 88 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar region of the state this year, so far inputs about the presence of hardcore cadres, including Shankar, Lalita and Rupi in Maad area falling in Kanker district and their plans to create a disturbance during the election, security forces mobilised, resulting in the biggest breakthrough on the naxal front,\" ANI quoted Pakhanjur Station House Officer (SHO) Laxman Kewat, who was among officers leading the team Monday, officials said that at least 23 Maoists had surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

