'Kantara: Chapter 1' To Start 20-Day Schedule On 40,000-Square-Foot Set In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The upcoming film starring Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is set to commence its 20-day shoot this week.

During this schedule, the team will film the important portions in forests, which will be shot against the coastal setting of Kundapura, Karnataka.

A 40,000-square-foot set has been constructed for the film, with 600 carpenters hired from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, along with stunt coordinators. Additionally, the selected actors are undergoing intensive training sessions.

For the film, Rishab also doubles up as its lead, just like its predecessor, which was released in 2022. The music for the sequel is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, while Arvind Kashyap is responsible for cinematography.

'Kantara: A Legend', which was released in 2022, became a breakout success, garnering significant acclaim for the Kannada film industry following the 'K.G.F.' franchise. The film is lauded for its rooted themes, the message of conserving forests, and indigenous groups of people.

The film is being bankrolled by Hombale Films, renowned for projects like the 'KGF' franchise, 'Kantara: A Legend', and the Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'.