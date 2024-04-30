Former MLA Devendra Yadav Appointed Interim President Of Delhi Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former MLA Devendra Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Yadav, a former MLA from Delhi's Badli constituency, is currently Congress' Punjab in-charge.

This comes after Arvinder Singh Lovely quit the post of Delhi Congress chief recently, citing various reasons including that the party's city unit was against alliance with AAP.

In a four-page letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely had also expressed anguish over the functioning of the Congress general secretary.

He said, "All unanimous decisions taken by the senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC general secretary (Delhi in-charge). Since my appointment as DPCC president, the AICC general secretary has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date AICC general secretary has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all block presidents in the city resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have block presidents."