GCC-US Strategic Partnership Vital For Region - GCC Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 29 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, stressed on Monday the importance of the strategic and growing partnership between the GCC and the US to improve peace, security, stability, integration, and economic prosperity in the region.

In a press statement, GCC General Secretariat said the remarks were made by Al-Budaiwi at the conclusion of the joint ministerial meeting for the strategic partnership between the GCC and US, which was held at the General Secretariat's headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Prime Minister and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, President of the current session, and the foreign ministers of the GCC countries.

According to the statement, the foreign ministers of the GCC countries affirmed in this meeting their joint commitment to building on the achievements of previous ministerial meetings, including the last ministerial meeting held on September 18, 2023, to enhance consultation, coordination and cooperation in all fields.

Al-Budaiwi added that the meeting discussed all international and regional issues of common interest, stressing the position of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries on the necessity of reaching an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, halting all Israeli military operations, ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law, and lifting all restrictions that hinder the entry of humanitarian aid. And the basic needs of the sector.

Al-Budaiwi stressed the categorical rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, calling for an end to the escalation and acts of violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank, including settlement expansion, land confiscation, military operations against the Palestinians, settler attacks, and the siege of places of worship for Muslims and Christians.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed on the strong position of the Cooperation Council in support of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Al-Budaiwi called on the international community to take irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution, recognize the State of Palestine, and empower the Palestinian people with their basic and legitimate rights in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international law. (Pickup previous)

