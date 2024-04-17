Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Launches 'AAP Ka Ramrajya' Website; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As part of its campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party unveiled its "AAP Ka RamRajya" website on Wednesday with the goal of illustrating the party's vision of "Ram Rajya." During the ceremony, the party highlighted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's efforts to represent the principles of Lord Ram in the nation's capital. The first round of the Lok Sabha elections is slated to begin on Friday, April 19, however the website aapkaramrajya was launched ahead of the festival of Ram Navami.

The website will present the AAP's vision of "Ram Rajya" in addition to the achievements of the party's administrations, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a news conference. "Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things -- good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women -- in the last 10 years for realising 'Ram Rajya'," Singh stated.

Singh added that this is the first time Kejriwal is not among his people on Ram Navami and said the Chief Minister of Delhi was jailed in a "baseless" case based on testimony from "false" witnesses.

"In Arvind Kejriwal's concept of 'Ram Rajya', no one is big or small and the idea is to work in the interest of all. Keeping this in mind, AAP's Lok Sabha campaign website has been launched on Ram Navami," Singh added.



AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah were also present at the press conference. "We are implementing the concept of 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi and Punjab. We want to spread the public welfare work being done by the AAP in the country and the world through this website," Atishi said.

