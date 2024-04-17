Prime Minister Meets Romanian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wednesday with Prime Minister of Romania HE Marcel Ciolacu, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to various regional and international issues of mutual concern.
