Azerbaijan's Accessbank Joins UN Global Compact

AccessBank announces its accession to the United Nations GlobalCompact (UN Global Compact), Azernews reports.

The UN Global Compact is the largest international initiativeaimed at promoting sustainable development activities amongbusiness structures and fostering global partnerships betweengovernment and corporate sectors.

AccessBank also commits to implementing the 17 SustainableDevelopment Goals (SDGs) outlined in the UN's 2030 Agenda as partof its obligations.

"Joining the UN Global Compact reflects our commitment tosustainable development and social responsibility principles. Webelieve that integrating these principles into our strategy willnot only help us better manage risks but also create greater valuefor our customers, employees, and society as a whole. We are proudto be part of a global movement towards a more responsible andsustainable world," said David Tsiklauri, Chairman of theManagement Board of AccessBank.

As a leader in Azerbaijan's microfinance market, AccessBank hasbeen serving small and medium-sized businesses since 2002. Amongthe shareholders of the bank are international organizations andinstitutions such as the Asian Development Bank, the EuropeanInvestment Bank, and the International Finance Corporation. With 14branches in Baku and 18 in regions, totaling 32 branches, the bankcontinues to provide financing opportunities for SMEs.

AccessBank OJSC operates under License No. 245 issued by theCentral Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 25, 2002. Thebank's head office is located at 3 Tbilisi Avenue, YasamalDistrict, Baku, Azerbaijan.