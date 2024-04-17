US-Japan-Philippines Trilateral Gives Manila A Fighting Chance

It is also a part of the wider trend where rising, middle and small powers are demonstrating new willingness to shoulder security responsibilities that have traditionally been handled by superpowers.

While the idea of launching a trilateral minilateral initiative is not new, a growing sense of urgency in view of China's hostile actions against the Philippines in the South China Sea seems to have propelled Manila, Tokyo and Washington to bring this initiative to fruition.

A track two

strategic dialogue in Tokyo in September 2022 laid the groundwork for security experts and practitioners to discuss among others“ways in which the security triangle could be operationalized in a time of conflict .” On the ground, this cooperation, particularly in the

maritime security domain, has considerable potential.

Another emerging noteworthy trend is that most of these initiatives are directly or indirectly linked to China and have a direct bearing on Southeast Asian security. AUKUS, Quad, Eye in the Sky, the Malacca Patrol and JAI (Japan, Australia, India) are all directly linked to the region's security, which has become an epicenter for great power competition.

China's determination to emphasize its unrecognized sea claims and the Philippines' increasingly confident stance to defend its claimed territory has already sparked several naval incidents. The most recent was on March 4 when Chinese vessels collided with Philippine ones in a disputed South China Sea area, leaving four Filipino crew injured.

Despite the clear gap between China and the Philippines' naval capabilities, Manila's actions are being driven by Marcos Jr's

determination to carry out his duty of protecting national sovereignty.

They may also be driven by ASEAN's failure to address the issue (ASEAN leaders have consistently failed to make a joint statement addressing the South China Sea disputes), and the

growing support

from the US and others around the region including Australia, India and Japan – the

other three Quad members .

Defense cooperation is being established with all the Quad members and assistance is being provided in terms of policy development, capacity-building and joint patrols. India has also provided military hardware to the Philippines, such as the

BrahMos ground missile system . Of the three, Japan has gone furthest in lending support and both sides are working on a deal that would allow the deployment of military forces on each other's soil.

Likewise facing maritime insecurities vis-a-vis China close to home, Japan has ramped up its defense strategies. Last year, China and Japan's coast guards were locked in a

confrontation

in waters around the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu islands in the East China Sea, where Chinese government vessels spotted in the contiguous zone hit a

record high .

For the US, the trilateral with Japan and the Philippines represents another effort to address China's increasingly assertive actions in the region while keeping the strategic status quo intact.

The strategic advantage of the US-Japan-Philippines trilateral lies in its proximity to potential flashpoints, namely the South China Sea and Taiwan. The fact that several of the Philippine military bases that Manila has recently opened to the US are close to these disputed areas cannot be overlooked.

In fact, the Camilo Osias Naval Base in Sta Ana, Cagayan, and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan, both located at the northernmost part of Luzon, are approximately 500 kilometers from Kaoshiung, Taiwan, which some speculate could be used to supply Taiwanese forces in the event of a Chinese invasion.