Assistant To President Casts Light On Early Withdrawal Of Russian Peacekeepers From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The top leadership of both countries adopted a decision towithdraw Russian peacekeepers from the territory of Azerbaijanahead of schedule, Assistant to the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of thePresidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, said while answeringthe question of AZERTAC about the withdrawal of Russianpeacekeepers from the territory of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"According to the trilateral statement signed on November 10,2020, the decision to withdraw Russian peacekeepers temporarilystationed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan wasadopted by the supreme leadership of both countries.

The process has already started, and the Defence Ministries ofAzerbaijan and Russia are implementing the appropriate measures forthe execution of that decision," H. Hajiyev noted.