View Hospital Welcomes German ENT Surgeon Dr. Waldemar Merck

Doha, Qatar: The View Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Waldemar Merck, Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon and the inventor of "Dr. Merck Stitch Method", visiting from Germany from May 5 to May 9, 2024.

The“Dr. Merck Thread Method”, a new minimally invasive otoplasty procedure with short recovery times and no head bandages, can correct protruding ears with a single thread resulting in a natural-looking and beautiful ear. The only wounds are tiny stitch-points on both sides of the ear that heal after a few days and are no longer visible after that. The patient can immediately see the result at the end of the operation.

