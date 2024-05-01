2023-2024 Cruise Season Sees 38% Rise In Passengers Germans Make 28% Of Those

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2023-2024 cruise season in Qatar has concluded on a high note, making it one of the largest ever of the country, witnessing a significant surge in the number of passengers and ships.

According to figures from Qatar Tourism and Mwani Qatar, the total number of visitors during the season crossed 378,000, representing a substantial 38% increase compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the number of turnaround passengers increased to 68,050, equivalent to an impressive 83.2% increase.

The cruise season, which commenced in October 2023 and concluded in April 2024, welcomed a notable surge in both passenger numbers and the number of ships docking at the Grand Cruise Terminal located at the Old Doha Port. Among the vessels that docked at the port during this season were MSC Virtuosa, Seabourn Encore, AIDAprima, and Artania, among others. Moreover, this season saw six international cruise ships make their debut visits in the country, including the Crystal Symphony, Mein Schiff 2, Azamara Journey, MS Riviera, MS Hamburg, and the award-winning Norwegian Dawn.

The influx of passengers and crews was not the only notable increase this season. The number of ships docking at the Old Doha Port also saw a significant rise, increasing from 55 in the previous season to 73 this season, which is up by 33%.

Germany, Italy, Russia, Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, Spain, China, the United States, Uzbekistan, France, and GCC countries were among the countries from which the majority of visitors originated. Germans accounted for 28% of passengers, Italians for 11%, and Russians for 6.7%, making these the top three nationalities that visited the country.

Qatar Tourism Chairman, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, said during yesterday's“End of cruise season appreciation event” held at Old Doha Port:“Doha has become a prominent cruise destination with varied tourism experiences offered to visitors. From its debut in October 2023 to its grand finale in April 2024, this cruise season has exceeded all expectations breaking the records of visitors and cruise ships from previous seasons.

“The cruise season has witnessed a number of maiden journeys by cruise liners to the Gulf region, which reflects the rising stature of the State of Qatar as a leading global destination, and which also enhances Qatar's stature and history in the field of cruise tourism.

Al Kharji also thanked Qatar Tourism's partners in making this season a success.

Meanwhile, Mwani Qatar CEO, Capt. Abdulla Al Khanji, said:“We are pleased with this successful conclusion of one of the exceptional seasons at Doha Port, Qatar's gateway to marine tourism."

Al Khanji added:“This achievement represents another significant milestone in the development of the marine tourism industry in Qatar, and it highlights the crucial role played by the Doha Port Cruise Ships Terminal, 'The Terminal', in achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar Tourism Strategy.

“This season has been a testament to the growing popularity of Qatar as a world-class cruise destination in the region. It showcased the exceptional tourism capabilities of the State of Qatar. At Mwani Qatar, we are committed to enhancing the capabilities of Doha Port in line with the Ministry of Transport's strategic plan. We strive to provide the best international services to attract more cruise lines and travellers in the upcoming seasons. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our stakeholders, partners, and everyone who contributed to making this season the most successful ever in the history of the marine tourism industry in Qatar.”