Team Is 'Hungry, Focused And Ready To Shine' In Paris 2024: Harmanpreet Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) With just 100 days remaining until the start Paris Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet said the team is "hungry, focused and ready to shine".

After clinching a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, ending the wait of over four decades, the team now sets its sights on the ultimate prize; a gold medal.

To turn this aspiration into reality, India faces a formidable challenge. Standing in their path are the reigning Olympic Champions Belgium (World No. 2), along with tough contenders like Australia (World No. 3), Argentina (World No. 7), New Zealand (World No. 10), and Ireland (World No. 12). Securing at least a top-two finish in Pool B is imperative to progress to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Pool A comprises the world's top-ranked team, Netherlands, alongside Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa, and hosts France, setting the stage for an intense battle in the 12-team men's hockey tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"We just returned from the intense Australia tour, after a short break we will hit the grind again. With only 100 days to go until the Paris Olympics, the excitement in the team is growing. The unity of our team continues to grow, fuelled by our shared goal to clinch the Gold medal. Craig Fulton, our Chief Coach, keeps us on track with the Olympics countdown in our weekly schedule. Every day counts, every practice, every drill-it's all building towards that moment on the Olympic stage. All in all, we're hungry, we're focused, and we're ready to shine," Harmanpreet shared his thoughts.

India will begin their campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29 before facing Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1. They will play their last group stage game against the mighty Australians on 2nd August.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh also weighed in saying, "The Australia test highlighted the areas that we need to improve and upon our return to camp we aim to make sure that we iron out any remaining issues well in time for the Paris 2024 Olympics. We will give our best on each of the 100 remaining days to make sure that our pursuit for the gold medal at the Olympics is successful."

