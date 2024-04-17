Azerbaijan Attends 14Th Assembly Of International Renewable Energy Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) started its14th Assembly on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of theUnited Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

The Assembly is held under the theme“Outcome of COP28:Infrastructure, Policies, and Skills for Tripling Renewables andAccelerating the Energy Transition” the 2024.

14th IRENA Assembly President and Rwanda's Minister ofInfrastructure Jimmy Gasore, Secretary of the Ministry of New andRenewable Energy of India Bhupinder Bhalla, on behalf of Presidentof the 13th IRENA Assembly, Minister of New and Renewable Energy ofIndia Raj Kumar Singh, as well as IRENA-Director General FrancescoLa Camera, made opening remarks. UN Secretary-General AntonioGuterres and President of the 78th session of the UN GeneralAssembly Dennis Francis also addressed the participants via videolink.

Azerbaijan also attended the 14th Assembly of InternationalRenewable Energy Agency. Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's EnergyMinister, represents the country in the Assembly.

Within the framework of the 14th session of the Assembly ParvizShahbazov met with the Agency's Director General Francesco LaCamera. The meeting covered projects implemented in Azerbaijan inthe sector of renewable energy sources, as well as the parties'cooperation through various initiatives and forums.

The sides discussed issues related to Azerbaijan's IRENAInvestment Forum for Central Asia, which was held in conjunctionwith the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as thepresentation of a report on the initiative of renewable energyroadmaps for Eastern Partnership countries. During theconversation, perspectives on other areas of cooperation were alsoshared.

Note that the Assembly brings together more than 1,300participants from 144 countries, including Ministers, industryleaders, and CEOs to chart a strategic way forward acrosscountries, regions, and the world, in light of the findings of thefirst Global Stocktake at COP28.

Recall that Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28held in Abu Dhabi last year. Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, willhost the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for thefirst time in the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decisionwas made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state andgovernments, civil society organisations, business, andinternational institutions together in the South Caucasus todiscuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementationof the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategiesand goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment toreduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 andincrease this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling thecommitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and activelyworking in this regard are priority issues for the government ofAzerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. Theevent aims to assess the progress made in combating climate changearound the world.