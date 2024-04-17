Tesla plans to cut workforce by 10 percent amid cost-cutting efforts

(MENAFN) In a bid to streamline operations and enhance productivity, electric car manufacturer Tesla is reportedly set to reduce its global workforce by 10 percent, equivalent to approximately 1,400 employees. The decision, as revealed in an internal email purportedly from CEO Elon Musk, underscores the company's ongoing efforts to manage costs effectively.



According to the email obtained by the "Electric" technology portal, Musk outlined the rationale behind the workforce reduction, citing a comprehensive review of Tesla's organizational structure. Describing the decision as challenging, Musk emphasized the imperative of aligning resources with strategic priorities to drive sustainable growth and efficiency.



Tesla's workforce reduction comes amidst a backdrop of evolving market dynamics and performance challenges. Despite its prominence in the electric vehicle (EV) market, Tesla recently surprised analysts by reporting a decrease in sales for the first quarter of the year. The company sold approximately 387,000 cars during this period, marking an 8 percent decline compared to the previous year's sales figures.



Moreover, Tesla faces competitive pressures in key markets such as the United States and China. While domestic demand for internal combustion engine vehicles and hybrid cars persists in the US, Tesla encounters stiff competition from local manufacturers in China, complicating its market positioning and growth prospects.



Additionally, Tesla's production operations have been impacted by external factors, including supply chain disruptions caused by attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea. These incidents have resulted in challenges for the production of vehicles at Tesla's flagship factory in the Gruenheide area near Berlin, Germany. Furthermore, the factory experienced vandalism earlier this year, further exacerbating operational challenges.



Despite these obstacles, Tesla remains committed to its long-term vision of sustainable transportation and renewable energy. The company's decision to reduce its workforce underscores its agility in responding to market dynamics while striving to maintain competitiveness and operational resilience in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.



