Snoonu Announces Khalid Jassim As Brand Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Snoonu, Qatar's premier tech startup specialising in fast and innovative delivery services, announced that Khalid Jassim (pictured), the renowned Alkass channel presenter as its official Brand Ambassador.

Khalid Jassim is a celebrated figure in Qatar's sports broadcasting scene, and has been a familiar face for nationals and residents alike since 1993. Over the years, he has become a respected television host, interviewer, and writer, deeply ingrained in the fabric of Qatari sports and culture. As Snoonu continues to expand its footprint in Qatar and beyond, Khalid's association with the brand is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, community engagement, and the promotion of a healthy, active lifestyle.

Jassim's passion for sports and his influence as a public figure align perfectly with Snoonu's values and its mission to provide innovative and reliable services to its customers.

Jassim explained the importance of this partnership:“Snoonu is a national company that contributes to the development of our economy. It supports Qatari products, Qatari businesses, and projects that serve the community. As a man belonging to the media family, I see it as essential to support local companies. Our role as citizens, whether influencers on social media or not, is to contribute to this success as much as we can and support the sons and daughters of Qatar in all fields.”

“I believe that the Snoonu app also deserves this support because it is very special, advanced, and a source of pride for the national industry. It provides all the services that consumers need and is a strong competitor to other apps in the global stage,” he added.

Snoonu is the first Qatari application that offers one-stop solutions to customers' daily needs, allowing them to buy or send products anywhere in Qatar. The startup earned the largest Series

A funding for a Qatari startup and was the first in Qatar to secure Series B funding.

Hazar Al Kilani, PR and CSR Manager of Snoonu, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:“I am thrilled to welcome Khalid Jassim as Snoonu's newest Brand Ambassador. Khalid brings a unique energy and a profound connection to the Qatari community, aligning perfectly with our vision. His dynamic presence will undoubtedly elevate our brand as we continue to innovate and grow. Together, we are set to make an even greater impact on the lives we touch across Qatar.”

Snoonu has recently launched its revolutionary all-in-one app, a first in the Middle East, integrating 11 essential services into a single platform. This offers unmatched convenience by combining food delivery, grocery shopping, pharmacy needs, and more, all accessible with just a few taps. The app streamlines everyday tasks, meeting the rising demands for efficiency and integrated e-commerce solutions.