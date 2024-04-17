UN to initiate global appeal of USD2.8B for Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN declared its intention to initiate a global appeal amounting to USD2.8 billion to address the humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.



Andrea De Domenico, who leads the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory, emphasized the dire situation faced by the 2 million individuals striving for survival in Gaza on a daily basis.



The head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory, Andrea De Domenico, emphasized that in spite of the attempts, the "reality is that there is very little that we can bring inside Gaza to tackle displacement and deal with famine."



The announcement regarding the launch of the global appeal for aid funds is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.



The appeal is “to support the 3 million people identified across the West Bank and Gaza."



He stated that 90 percent of the aid will be allocated to Gaza, and initially, his office had intended to request USD4 billion. However, this figure was revised downwards due to constraints in aid distribution capabilities.



Highlighting that famine stems from the lack of access to essential resources such as food, hygiene, water, and healthcare facilities, de Domenico stated, "Uncertainty is a daily reality for people in Gaza."



He mentioned that families relocating to the southern region of Gaza have experienced displacement seven times, and just two days ago, his team observed thousands of individuals lining up to move towards the northern area.



"There was a rumor that the Israeli forces have allowed or would have allowed people to go back to North. Indeed, some people received phone calls that were intended to suggest that they could go back. Then when thousands of people showed up, the Israeli military had shot on the area because they were quite taken aback about the number," he declared.

