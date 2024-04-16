Taiwan Tests New Anti-Aircraft Missile System

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Armed forces of Taiwan have successfully tested a newground-based anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) "Lujian-2," Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The Lujian-2 mobile launcher on a wheeled chassis successfullyhit a target drone with a TC-2 missile ("Tianjin-2",English-language name - Sky Sword 2). The tests took place at theZhongshan Institute of Science and Technology's Jiupeng militarytraining ground. They were originally supposed to be held lastweek, but were postponed due to bad weather conditions. The armedforces of Taiwan plan to conduct such shootings on an annual basisin the future.