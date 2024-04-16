Russians Shelling Kherson, Explosions Heard In City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops are shelling Kherson from the left bank of the Dnipro River. Several explosions have been heard in the city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"There have been several explosions in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," Mrochko said.

Russian airstrike leaves 15 injured in Beryslav

As reported, a post office and a warehouse were damaged in Kherson as a result of the nighttime Russian shelling, and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Kherson district.

Illustrative photo