Biopharma Stocks In Play - Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) Soars On News It Demonstrated Bioactivation Of PALI-2108 In Ex-Vivo Study

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including biotech and pharma stocks reports on breaking news on biopharma stock Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The stock is trending and trading as one of the top gainers on news.

Palisade is trading at $6.73, gaining $2.57 per share or 61.78%, with a day's high of $9.65 on volume of over 21 Million shares so far in today's session. The average trading daily volume is just over 197,000 shares. This is a massive trading day for this stock!

Palisade just announced the successful completion of its analysis evaluating ex-vivo bioactivation of PALI-2108, an orally administered, locally acting colon-specific phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor prodrug in development for patients affected by UC.

These findings demonstrated that PALI-2108 exhibited efficient ex-vivo conversion into its active PDE4 inhibitor form in stool samples from both normal healthy volunteers and patients with UC. The enzymatic activity in stool samples was assessed using LC-MS analysis with all stool samples meeting the target conversion rate within a 24-hour period. The assessment showed PALI-2108 was converted into its active PDE4 inhibitor form at a mean rate of 90.1% with conversion steadily increasing over time. The study was conducted in collaboration with Altasciences based in Montreal, QC.

"The results from this study underscore our confidence in PALI-2108 as a targeted treatment for moderate-to-severe UC," said Dr. Mitch Jones, CMO at Palisade Bio. "The successful bioactivation of prodrug PALI-2108 into its active PDE4 inhibitor form at consistently high conversion rates over a 24-hour period in stool samples highlights its promise as an innovative therapeutic approach for managing UC."

News

