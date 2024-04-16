Biomednewsbreaks - IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Shares Positive Interim Results On IGC-AD1 For Agitation In Alzheimer's

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) , a company focused on developing innovative solutions to address Alzheimer's disease, has announced that interim data from its phase 2 trial demonstrates a clinically significant reduction, approaching statistical significance, in agitation in Alzheimer's at week two compared to placebo. IGC-AD1 targets neuroinflammation and CB1 receptor dysfunction, and the investigational drug contains THC, a principal psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, as one of two active pharmaceutical agents. IGC-AD1 is a first-of-its-kind THC-based-formulation undergoing a formal phase 2 clinical trial in Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , Identifier: CT05543681).“We are excited to share that the interim results on the secondary outcome show that IGC-AD1 can provide fast relief with few side effects in reducing agitation in Alzheimer's dementia compared to placebo. We are especially excited by these results given the limited therapeutic options currently available,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.

To view the full press release, visit

About IGC Pharma Inc.

IGC Pharma is focused on Alzheimer's disease, developing innovative solutions to address this devastating illness. The company's mission is to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment with a robust pipeline of five promising drug candidates. IGC-AD1 and LMP target the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, including neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , CT05543681). TGR-63 disrupts the progression of Alzheimer's by targeting Aβ plaques. IGC-M3, currently in preclinical development, aims to inhibit the aggregation of Aβ plaques, potentially impacting early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C, also in preclinical stages, targets tau protein and neurofibrillary tangles, representing a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In addition to its drug development pipeline, IGC Pharma seeks to leverage artificial intelligence (“AI”) for Alzheimer's research. The company's AI projects encompass various areas, including clinical trial optimization and early detection of Alzheimer's.

