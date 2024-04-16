Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets French Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Tuesday in Paris with Cabinet Director of the French Minister of Foreign and European Affairs HE Luis Vassy and Director of the Crisis and Support Center of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Philippe Lalliot.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in Sudan and ways to address them among the priorities of the international agenda. They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the efforts of the two countries to increase their joint cooperation in that regard. In addition, they discussed the recent escalation in the region and the latest developments in Lebanon.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation voiced the State of Qatar's thanks to the French Republic for hosting the Sudan conference, praising its success in collecting more than 2 billion Euros.

Her Excellency also voiced the State of Qatar's deep concern regarding the developments in the region, urging all parties to stop the escalation, calm down, and exercise the utmost restraint, renewing the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels.

In turn, the French officials expressed France's thanks to the State of Qatar for its new pledge during the conference in support of Sudan, in addition to its joint mediation efforts in Gaza.