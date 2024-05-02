'Work From Home, Distance Learning' In Dubai Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning. Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid heavy rainfall warnings, Dubai Airports and local airlines, including Emirates, flydubai and Etihad, issued advisories for passengers on Wednesday. The airport authorities asked travellers to gear up for delays due to road congestion on May 2 and May 3.“With unsettled weather forecasted for tomorrow, we advise guests who are flying out of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport to plan ahead. To avoid potential delays due to road congestion, we recommend guests utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes and consider using Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3,” a Dubai Airports spokesperson said, according to Khaleej Times issues heatwave warning orange alert for heavy rainfall in THESE statesBesides the airport authorities, airlines sent similar warnings.“If you're travelling to Zayed International Airport, please allow extra time in case of delays and plan your journey accordingly. Passengers using the Etihad bus service between Zayed International Airport and Dubai are encouraged to check in early for their transfer to allow additional time to reach the airport,” said an Etihad spokesperson, as reported by Khaleej Times work due to rainDue to the expected weather conditions, the Dubai Government announced remote work for employees across all its entities on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and Friday, May 3, 2024, due to the expected weather conditions announcement applies to all government employees in Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) also advised private sector companies to remote work on the aforementioned days have also announced distance learning for schools in Dubai and Sharjah on these days in 11 states today, heavy showers in North East till May 2: IMDThe Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) also temporarily suspended accepting requests for the entry and departure of wooden dhows in Dubai. It also advised stakeholders to avoid sailing during this time to ensure everyone's safety authorities also cancelled all sports activities and competitions organised by the Sharjah Sports Council and ordered the closure of all parks till May 3.Dubai weather reportAccording to a report by Gulf News, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday morning Met Office has issued a yellow alert across the country, indicating that rain-bearing clouds have covered most of it embassy urges Indians to reschedule Dubai travel plansThe Dubai Police has also issued a public safety warning due to unexpected weather conditions. It has asked people to avoid going to beaches and valley areas Police said in a statement,“Please stay away from the beaches and do not sail, avoid valley areas, torrential rains, and low places, and exercise caution while driving vehicles.”Last month, Dubai, a city in the desert proud of its modern gloss, witnessed massive rainfall. Dubai International Airport, a major travel hub, struggled to clear a backlog of flights due to continuous rainfall. Flooding trapped residents in traffic, offices, and homes. Many reported leaks at their homes, while footage circulated on social media showed malls overrun with water pouring from roofs are rare in the UAE and elsewhere on the Arabian Peninsula, which is typically known for its desert climate. Summer air temperatures can soar above 50 degrees Celsius, many questioned whether cloud seeding, a process that the UAE frequently conducts, could have caused the heavy rains. Climate experts blame global warming for such extreme weather events anticipate that climate change will lead to heightened temperatures, increased humidity, and a greater risk of flooding in parts of the Gulf region in the future.

