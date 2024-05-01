Mitsubishi And Extend Robotics To Roll Out VR For Industrial Robotic Applications Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Mitsubishi Electric in the UK has partnered with Extend Robotics to support the scale-up of remotely controlled robots in non-uniform manufacturing operations.

Founded in 2019, Extend Robotics' pioneering Advanced Mechanics Assistance System (AMAS) is a lightweight middleware enabling platform which combines real-time volumetric telepresence with interactive digital twin technology.

The resulting human-robot interface renders the workspace in 3D to provide authentic depth perception during teleoperation, while facilitating fast user gesture input to control the robot with low latency, even on low bandwidths.

Operated via off-the-shelf consumer virtual reality (VR) hardware and distributed through VR game stores including META and HTC, AMAS deploys extended reality technology to enable non-robotic experts to operate robots safely and effectively from remote locations.

The low-cost cloud connected hardware, which requires a fraction of the set-up and training investment associate with bespoke solutions, is now compatible with Mitsubishi Electric's MELFA range of industrial robots.

