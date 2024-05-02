Vistara Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Bhubaneswar Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bhubaneswar

: A Vistara flight made an emergency landing 10 minutes after taking off in Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday ( May 1).



According to reports given by the director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, due to hailstorm, the windshield of the flight developed cracks. Following which, the Vistara flight en-route from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi made emergency landing in Bhubaneswar.



As many as 170 passengers were traveling in the flight and all of them are safe, added the airport director.



Meanwhile, the airline in a statement said,“We confirm that Vistara flight UK788 encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in a crack in its windshield and minor damage to the radome.” Radome is the 'nose' of an aircraft where the airborne weather radar is hidden.



"The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations. In the meanwhile, an alternate aircraft has been arranged to complete the journey, which will depart shortly," the statement read.



It said the airline is making efforts to minimize inconvenience to passengers by taking measures such as offering refreshments and meals.

-B