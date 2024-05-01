Great fire bursts at Delhi`s ‘mount of shame’

(MENAFN) A raging inferno has engulfed the notorious Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, commonly referred to as India's 'mount of shame' or the 'Mount Everest of trash'. Reports emerging from the scene depict a scene of chaos as at least eight fire brigades, aided by five excavators from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), battled tirelessly to quell the blaze. Disturbing footage circulated online captures the enormity of the conflagration, with one side of the sprawling dump site consumed by flames.



The origin of the fire, believed to have ignited at the rear end of the landfill adjacent to a recently established pop-up dumping ground near a fish market, has prompted speculation and concern. Residents in the vicinity have lamented respiratory distress exacerbated by the thick plumes of smoke billowing from the blaze, heightening fears of health hazards in the area.



Delhi's Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal attributed the inferno to the scorching heat and arid conditions prevailing in the region. However, authorities from the Delhi Fire Service have suggested a more sinister culprit: methane gas. Generated within the vast expanse of decaying organic waste, methane is notorious for its highly flammable properties, posing a potent risk in landfill environments.



As investigations into the incident are underway, the aftermath of the fire paints a grim picture.



Though reports indicate some degree of containment, pockets of smoldering refuse continue to pose challenges, with dense columns of smoke still emanating from the landfill. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the environmental and public health perils posed by unchecked landfill practices, prompting calls for urgent action and accountability from authorities.

MENAFN01052024000045015687ID1108160729