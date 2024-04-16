Ram Navami 2024: 5 'Bhog' Items To Offer To Lord Ram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami approaches, devotees around the world are gearing up to celebrate the appearance day of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu on April 17, 2024. Check out what you can offer to Lord Ram on this day.



Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 17 this year to mark the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Lord Ram was born in Treta Yug to King Dasharath and Kaushalya in Ayodhya. He was the 7th incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

"Bhog" refers to the offering of food to a deity during worship or religious ceremonies. Let's check what can we offer to Lord Ram on Ram Navami.



Offer saffron-rich Kheer to Lord Shri Ram. There will be happiness and prosperity in your life and you will get rid of problems.



Yellow fruits are related to Lord Jupiter. Offering these to Lord Ram keeps the mind pure and calm and there are possibilities of financial gain.



Offer sweets made of gram flour like Boondi Laddoo, Mohan Thal etc. Lord Shri Ram will shower abundant blessings.

Offer dry fruits halwa to Lord Ram. It is also called Mohan Bhog. All our worries and problems can go away with this.



Makhana grows in water, hence it is related to the Moon. By offering it, the defects of the Moon are removed and peace will prevail.

