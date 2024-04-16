Israel Embassy Urges Fact Check After Video Of Indian Vlogger's Rejection At Israeli Clubs Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the age of rampant misinformation on social media, discerning truth from fiction has become increasingly crucial. Recently, a video purportedly showing an Indian vlogger, Shubham Kumar, being rejected from various bars and clubs in Israel went viral, sparking outrage and accusations of discrimination. However, in response to this circulating footage, the Israel Embassy in India has stepped forward to provide clarity and urge viewers to fact-check before drawing conclusions.

The video in question portrayed Kumar exploring Israel and supposedly experiencing rejection from establishments, leading to assumptions of discrimination. However, upon closer examination, the Israel Embassy highlighted several key points to debunk the misconceptions surrounding the viral footage.

"In times of social media being flooded with fake news, we urge people to fact-check.

Youtuber Shubham Kumar was exploring Israel and enjoying the nightlife, as evident in the video he uploaded. Some bars were full or had reserved spaces," the Israel Embassy in India wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Moreover, the Embassy reiterated its profound appreciation for the strong bond between India and Israel, reaffirming its commitment to fostering mutual respect and understanding between the two nations. Addressing the influx of hate speech and baseless accusations stemming from the viral video, the Embassy made it clear that such rhetoric would not be tolerated.

"While a sliced video of fake news and propaganda circulates, we want to address a few points:

Israelis, like Indians, come in all different colors. The video clearly shows people of all colors enjoying a beer in bars.

We love our Indian brothers and sisters and we will not listen to the hate speech being viciously spread," the embassy added.

The response from the Israel Embassy in India not only dispels misconceptions surrounding the viral video but also highlights the broader issue of misinformation prevalent in today's digital landscape. By urging individuals to exercise diligence and discernment, the Embassy's statement emphasizes the shared responsibility in combatting the spread of false narratives and promoting informed discourse, especially when Israel has been engaged in a war with Hamas in Gaza since October last year.

Moreover, tensions also prevail between Israel and Iran after

the weekend saw Iran launch its first-ever direct attack on its arch-foe, firing over 300 missiles and drones at Israeli territory.

