Kerala Startup Inks Mou With IIT Bombay For Surveillance Technology

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (IANS) Kerala startup Alibi Global, which specialises in cyber intelligence and digital forensics, on Thursday inked an MoU with IIT Bombay for technology transfer of 'Spherical Robot' for room intervention.

Spherical Robot is a state-of-the-art surveillance technology developed for defence and law enforcement agencies.

It is designed to operate in hazardous environments compromised by hostile forces.

As per the Licence and Consultancy Agreement, IIT Bombay will offer support to Alibi Global to scale up production and customise the technology to address the unique requirements of defence and paramilitary forces.

S.P. Sunil, Director of Operations, Alibi Global, and Sachin Patwardhan, Dean (R&D), IIT Bombay, signed the agreement.

This compact teleoperated robot, approximately the size of a handball, can be deployed with ease into difficult terrains, providing real-time panoramic visual feedback to its operators.

The technology was developed at the National Centre for Excellence in Technology for Internal Security (NCETIS), a centre funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) at IIT Bombay.

According to B.G. Fernandes, Professor-in-Charge, NCETIS, this is one of the flagship projects that is highly regarded by security agencies and police forces.