Russians Destroy And Damage 1,987 Cultural Sites In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1,987 cultural sites have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale aggression.

That's according to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression. As of April 25, 2024, 1,987 cultural institutions (including cultural institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and other central government agencies) were destroyed or damaged, not including cultural heritage monuments. Of these, 324 were destroyed (16.3%)," the report reads.

Russian attacks damaged or destroyed 30 state-owned cultural institutions (12% of the total number of institutions of the basic network at the national level) and 1,957 municipally-owned sites (6% of the total number of institutions of the basic network at the local level).

The ministry said that the largest group of cultural institutions that suffered damage or devastation were club institutions (48.2% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that suffered damage).

In total, enemy strikes destroyed or damaged 958 club facilities, 708 libraries, 153 art education facilities, 114 museums and galleries, 36 theaters, cinemas and philharmonic halls, 15 parks, zoos and nature reserves, as well as three circuses.