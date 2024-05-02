Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Begin 'Jolly LLB 3' Shoot With Quirky Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The star cast of the upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 3' has started its shooting. On Thursday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and actor Arshad Warsi took to their social media handles to share the update with their followers.

The actors shared a video, in which they were seen engaging in a 'tiff' over the original Jolly. While Arshad says in the video that he is the real Jolly - Advocate Jagdish Tyagi and that people should be wary of the duplicates in the market, Akshay Kumar says that he is the real Jolly - Advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra.

Senior actor Saurabh Shukla, who essays the role of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in the film franchise, then makes an appearance in the video holding a board which says,“'Jolly LLB3' shoot begins”.

The 'Jolly LLB' franchise, which started with the Arshad Warsi-starrer 'Jolly LLB' in 2013, is a series of Indian Hindi-language courtroom black comedy-drama films, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.

The first film saw Arshad essaying the titular role as he locks horns with a senior lawyer over a hit-and-run case involving the son of a big-shot guy.

The second film, headlined by Akshay Kumar, was released in 2017. It followed the case of an extra-killing in the form of a manufactured encounter by a corrupt cop essayed by Kumud Mishra. Akshay Kumar's character of Jagdishwar Mishra fights the court to bring justice to those wronged.